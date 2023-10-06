DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Menend + Sev's

Sidecar
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bolo doble con Menend, presentando su nuevo álbum YANKI, y Sev's, presentándose como una de las promesas de la música urbana de Barcelona.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Sidecar.

Lineup

Menend

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.