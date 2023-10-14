DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cosmo dj set | Spring Attitude Waves

Cieloterra
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
COSMO 5 hours dj set

Il rapporto tra Cosmo e il mondo della club culture è sempre più saldo. Come dimostra anche la rapida ascesa del collettivo/etichetta Ivreatronic (di cui Cosmo è fondatore e parte attiva), i continui sconfinamenti nel mondo dei party Read more

Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).
Cosmo

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

