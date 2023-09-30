Top track

Bingo Players & Goshfather - Everybody

Bingo Players

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Project 91 Presents: Bingo Players - Live at LPR on Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event.

11:00 PM doors & show (21+) | For VIP table reservations, please email info@lprnyc.com

Presented by Project 91
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bingo Players

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

