DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GAG to Death Part II is a massive queer dance party at the Durham Fruit! We’re bringing in LaLa Ri to make you GAG! LaLa Ri is an Atlanta based performer best known as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Miss Congeniality, and most recently, RuPaul’
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.