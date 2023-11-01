DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WEB MAX - WEB MAX II Release Tour 2023

Emmauskirche
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Italian-German jazz pianist Roberto Di Gioia, primarily known as the mastermind behind Web Web, is considered a friend of exceptional collaborations. Whether with Joy Denalane on her album "Let Yourself Be Loved" or Till Brönner, Roberto Di Gioia alway Read more

Präsentiert von Karsten Jahnke

Max Herre, Web Web

Emmauskirche

Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

