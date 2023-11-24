Top track

Chastity Brown - Back Seat

Chastity Brown

Icehouse
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$36.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // 21+

Gospel and blues, melodic sensibility, and honest emotion…

Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Chastity Brown grew up surrounded by country and soul music. In the full gospel church of her childhood, she play...

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chastity Brown

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

