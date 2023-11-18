DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I. JORDAN

Corsica Studios
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

I. JORDAN heads to Corsica Studios for a very special party, celebrating another great year for the in-demand DJ and producer.

Jordan will be armed with a huge amount of new music, to be released soon, and is bringing along a bunch of their best mates to Read more

Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

I. Jordan

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.