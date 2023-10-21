Top track

Shabaka Hutchings, Majid Bekkas, Hamid Drake - JAZZMI 2023

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:30 pm
Un incontro unico e travolgente tra la tradizione degli gnawa di cui Bekkas è depositario, l’anima black di Hutchings e il jazz americano contemporaneo di Drake.

Shabaka Hutchings è sicuramente la voce più rappresentativa della nuova scena inglese, colui Read more

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS, Majid Bekkas, Hamid Drake

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

