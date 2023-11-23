Top track

Deelee Dube - I Got Rhythm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night Jazz: Deelee Dubé feat. Tony Kofi

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deelee Dube - I Got Rhythm
Got a code?

About

Sarah Vaughan Award-winning vocalist Deelee Dubé and alto-sax master Tony Kofi front this loving celebration of Julian ‘Cannonball’ Adderley and his celebrated work with Nancy Wilson.

With Alex Webb on piano, Mátyás Hofecker on bass and Matt Home on drums...

Presented by Royal Albert Hall.

Lineup

Deelee Dubé

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.