BOXOUT Halloween Edition 👻 🎃 DAY PARTY

7SVN
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scary Hours With Good People 👻 🎃 Halloween Theme! FINAL RELEASE TICKETS LEFT ✅ 2 BDAY TABLES LEFT!

  • Resident & Guest DJ's
  • 5PM TILL 11PM
  • Day Party Vibes
  • Rodeo Bulls + 360 Booth
  • Interactive Games + Musical Chairs + Party
  • Caribbean Food Vendor
Presented by Boxout UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

7SVN

77 Upper Trinity St, Birmingham B9 4EG, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

