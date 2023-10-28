DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOXOUT Halloween Edition 👻 🎃

7SVN
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scary Hours With Good People 👻 🎃 Halloween Theme! EARLYBIRD TICKETS SOLD OUT, 2ND RELEASE AVAILABE ✅

  • Resident & Guest DJ's
  • Rodeo Bulls + 360 Booth
  • Interactive Games + Musical Chairs + Party
  • Caribbean Food Vendor
  • Halloween Theme ( OPTIONAL)
  • £ Read more
Presented by Boxout UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

7SVN

77 Upper Trinity St, Birmingham B9 4EG, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

