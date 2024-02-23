DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shade

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€26.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nota Bene: Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS

Tutte le età
Presentato da BPM Concerti Srl

Shade

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

