DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Coming in hot, Westend will be full-on for an unforgettable blur of high-energy dancing at Leland City Club on Saturday, October 21st! This is your chance to see the rocketing artist, Detroit!! With support from local favorites Dantiez and TekNoNo.
This i
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.