Nell Mescal

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Nell Mescal

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

