Guilty Pleasures

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dance Hits / Party Charts / HipHop Hymnen / Urban Beats in der HALLE

Guilty Pleasures - unsere Nacht zwecks Dancefloor-Eskalation. Der Name GUILTY PLEASURES ist Programm: Radiohits, die wir unter Dusche gröhlen, TikTok-Tracks die wir nicht mehr aus den Oh Read more

Präsentiert von Schlachthof Wiesbaden.

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

