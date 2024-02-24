DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vidura BR

EartH
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Vidura BR is a Sri Lankan comedian, writer, and director based in London, via Malaysia and Berlin. His dead-pan style puts audiences at ease while challenging conventional wisdom with a unique tone that is ofte...

Presented by Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

