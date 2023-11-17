Top track

DMVU - How Far to What

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DMVU and Toadface’s - It’s Dangerous To Go Alone Tour

PLATFORM
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$22.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DMVU - How Far to What
Got a code?

About

DMVU and Toadface’s - It’s Dangerous To Go Alone Tour

Nov 17th

PLATFORM

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sub Conscious Production

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.