DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DEKAPITATOR at Supply & Demand (LBC)

Supply & Demand
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Charged Noise presents:

Friday, November 3rd

DEKAPITATOR

Sakrificer

Velosity

Desolator

Corrupt

$17 presale • Doors at 7pm • 21+

At Supply & Demand

2500 E Anaheim St

Long Beach, CA

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Charged Noise.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dekapitator, Sakrificer, Velosity and 2 more

Venue

Supply & Demand

2500 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

