BIG WETT

MOTH Club
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Big Wett headlines Moth Club on Wednesday November 1st

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.

Lineup

BIG WETT

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

