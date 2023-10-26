Top track

Ben Cook-Feltz Album Release w/ Mary Bue

Icehouse
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR

Ben Cook-Feltz celebrates his near-perfect new album, Trucks, with a spirited release show at Icehouse. Joined by opener Mary Bue, and fronting a one-night-only star-studded band includi

Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

Mary Bue

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

