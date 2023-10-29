Top track

Music for 18 Hairdressers: Braids & Fractals

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

International Anthem and Qobuz present Ben LaMar Gay + Tomin'em

Public Records
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Music for 18 Hairdressers: Braids & Fractals
Got a code?

About

Please join us for the seventh edition of International Anthem @ Public Records, co-presented by Qobuz. For this very special autumn evening, we are proud to present Chicago-based Ben LaMar Gay and Brooklyn-based Tomin'em.

Ben LaMar Gay is a composer and Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Ben LaMar Gay

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.