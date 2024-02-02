Top track

I Don't Wanna Be An Asshole Anymore

The Menzingers

Electric Ballroom
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Menzingers

+ Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Gladie

Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 14 years of age will not be admitted to this event and will not be eligible for a refund.

This event is 14+. Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

The Menzingers, Gladie, Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

