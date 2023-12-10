Top track

TINY MOVING PARTS w/ Forever Came Calling, worlds greatest dad and Nesting

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.90

About

Tiny Moving Parts

with Forever Came Calling, worlds greatest dad and Nesting

Doors 6:30pm, Show 7:30pm

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

worlds greatest dad, Forever Came Calling, Tiny Moving Parts

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

