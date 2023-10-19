Top track

The Blaze - OPENING

Satellite: The Blaze (DJ Set) & 2manyDJs Preparty

Club Space Miami
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From Free

About

III Points 2023 officially kicks off with a blazing hot party on the Terrace, Thursday night into Friday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Presented by III Points & Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Blaze, 2manydjs, Stephan Jolk and 3 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

