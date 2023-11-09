Top track

Sing to You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Splithoff

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sing to You
Got a code?

About

John Splithoff live at Eddie's Attic!

“This album has been a long time coming,” says John Splithoff. “I guess you could call it a slow burn.”

Recorded in both New York and Los Angeles, ‘All In,’ Splithoff’s invigorating debut, has indeed been brewing for Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

John Splithoff

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.