On fête la sortie du nouvel EP “Check yourself” de Violet Indigo le jeudi 23 novembre. Prépare toi à une soirée haute en couleurs avec un dj set de Kali Kalité, des lives de Caramilk et Violet Indigo et un set de Batârdes 2 Gardes pour continuer la fête !
