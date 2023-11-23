Top track

Violet Indigo - Tear Me Apart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert • Violet Indigo + Caramilk

Le Mazette
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Violet Indigo - Tear Me Apart
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le jeudi 21 novembre pour un concert haut en couleurs avec Violet Indigo !

________________________

PROGRAMME

19h30 - 20h30 : Dj set Kali Kalité

20h45-21h30 : Caramilk (Live)

21h30 : Violet Indigo

De cette jeune arti Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Violet Indigo

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.