MOIN

Strange Brew
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40
About

Simple Things & Strange Brew are excited to welcome Moin down to Bristol this December 1st.

Moin are a three piece based in London that comprises of Tom Halstead and Joe Andrews of the band Raime (Blackest Ever Black, RR) and percussionist Valentina Magal Read more

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

