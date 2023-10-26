DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mr Giscard

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Décalé ascendant romantique. Ainsi se présente à nos suffrages monsieur Giscard. Avec un programme musical fait de rap mélodique, d’électro dansante et mélancolique, et de chanson française lorsqu’elle s’irrigue aux rythmes d’ailleurs, d’Afrique ou d’Améri Read more

Présenté par Le Bazar.

Lineup

Mr Giscard

Venue

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.