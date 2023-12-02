DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This December, the award-winning folk group The Furrow Collective comes to West London with a special festive programme for the launch of their fourth album, We Know by the Moon
Critically acclaimed, award-winning English/Scottish folk group The Furrow Co
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.