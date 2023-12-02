Top track

To the Boy

The Furrow Collective - We Know by the Moon

Grand Junction
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This December, the award-winning folk group The Furrow Collective comes to West London with a special festive programme for the launch of their fourth album, We Know by the Moon

Critically acclaimed, award-winning English/Scottish folk group The Furrow Co Read more

Presented by Grand Junction.

Lineup

1
The Furrow Collective, Lucy Farrell, Emily Portman and 1 more

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

