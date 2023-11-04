Top track

Sure Thing (DJ Deep Remix Radio Edit)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DERIVES w/ Jeremy Underground, Dj Deep & more

Le Mazette
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sure Thing (DJ Deep Remix Radio Edit)
Got a code?

About

༄ 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 ༄

1 courant - 3 scènes - 3 Dérives

Dérives, c’est le nouveau format club du Mazette.

Pour cette première édition, la dérive explorera les confins de la house music, de 22h - 6h

______________________________...

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

3
Jeremy Underground, DJ Deep, AMS and 3 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.