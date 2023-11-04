DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
༄ 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 ༄
1 courant - 3 scènes - 3 Dérives
Dérives, c’est le nouveau format club du Mazette.
Pour cette première édition, la dérive explorera les confins de la house music, de 22h - 6h
______________________________...
