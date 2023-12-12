Top track

Evermore

Hackedepicciotto + Irina Shtreis

Rich Mix
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

hackedepicciotto + Irina Shtreis

£18 - Rich Mix - 12th December 2023

____

hackedepicciotto are Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto. Both are legends of their own making: Danielle de Picciotto moved to Berlin in 1987, t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Hackedepicciotto

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

