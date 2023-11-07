DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vraell & Rosie H Sullivan

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rosie H Sullivan (Edinburgh) and Vraell (London) are reunited for a co-headline tour after working together on single 'Lull', released through Nettwerk music.

A mutual appreciation for each other's work brought these two label mates together, showcasing t Read more

Presented by FORM & 432.

Lineup

Rosie H Sullivan, Vraell

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

