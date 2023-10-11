DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJUNAH + special guests Iress & more TBA

Alex's Bar
Wed, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chicago-based Djunah spotlights the talents of Donna Diane, who pulls triple duty, simultaneously playing guitar, singing, and pulverizing a Moog bass organ with her foot — a feat some have described as "mind-blowing." Drawing a broad range of comparisons Read more

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Djunah

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

