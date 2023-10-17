DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Djunah

Club Congress
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tuesday October 17th

Doors 7pm

$10 Advance, $12 Day of Show

21+

--DJUNAH--Chicago-based Djunah spotlights the talents of Donna Diane, who pulls triple duty, simultaneously playing guitar, singing, and pulverizing a Moog bass organ with her foot — a fe Read more

Best Life Presents

Djunah

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

