Top track

Drab Majesty - A Dialogue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drab Majesty et Kris Baha à La Marbrerie

La Marbrerie
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drab Majesty - A Dialogue
Got a code?

About

Drab Majesty en tournée européenne sera de passage à La Marbrerie le 31 Octobre prochain!

Tout public

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Drab Majesty, Kris Baha

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.