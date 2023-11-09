Top track

Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee - In a Moment Divine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves

recordBar
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee - In a Moment Divine
Got a code?

About

Freak Heat Waves:

"For more than a decade, Freak Heat Waves have been steadily amassing a cult following and earning acclaim from both critics and underground aficionados alike. Their music is a heady cocktail that defies easy categorization, blending ele Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Freak Heat Waves, Cindy Lee

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.