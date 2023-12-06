Top track

Iguana Death Cult

IBOAT
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Iguana Death Cult est probablement le groupe hollandais le plus excitant du moment ! Car en plus d’être connus pour avoir sorti un premier essai en 2017 qui a chamboulé les codes du garage-punk, ils traînent avec eux une solide réputation en live.

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

