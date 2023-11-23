Top track

Nogato + Afónica Naranjo: Moments festival

El Perro de la Parte de Atrás del Coche
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10

About

Afónica Naranjo es un cuarteto y, a pesar de que los cuatro integrantes bebieron de las mieles del folk, del post-flamenco y de los cantos gregorianos, su propuesta musical actual es otra completamente distinta. Es sencilla pero efectiva: versiones de los...

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
Lineup

Afonica Naranjo, Nogato

Venue

El Perro de la Parte de Atrás del Coche

Calle de la Puebla, 15, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

