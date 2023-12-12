DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Party For Cao Dong

EartH
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £42.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Hall. | Photo, Video shooting and voice recording is not allowed before/ during the concert.

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is over 21 (1:1 ratio).

Presented by EartH.

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
