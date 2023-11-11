Top track

Hamdi

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
£18.87

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Soundcrash.

Lineup

Hamdi

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

