MEGA

Hoxton Hall
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mega’s dazzling voice and stirring emotions takes UK soul into a new era, her empowerment, unguarded lyrics and subtle contemporary production proving the genre’s current scene with something new, but inspired by the live instrumentation of the genre’s roo Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Venue

Hoxton Hall

130 Hoxton St, London N1 6SH
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
320 capacity

