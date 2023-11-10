DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bug Club w/ Tension Pets

Sleeping Village
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$15 Adv, $18 Dos + Fees | 21+

After a live album (of new, one-off tracks) and an EP to get the year started at a leisurely pace, The Bug Club cap off 2023 with their second full-length album - an hour-and-a-bit long double LP called Rare Birds: Hour of So...

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

