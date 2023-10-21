DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DoomCannon - Jazzmi

BIKO
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

sabato 21 ottobre 2023

Jazzmi e BIKO Milano presentano:
DOOMCANNON (UK - Bronswood Rec.) - Jazzmi 2023

Il compositore, produttore e polistrumentista londinese ha pubblicato nel luglio 2022 il suo album di debutto Renaissance per l'etichett*** Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DoomCannon

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

