Peter Brewis + Laura J Martin

The Castle Hotel
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After releasing his new solo album Blowdry Colossus on 22 September, Peter Brewis of Field Music will be heading out on tour in November with his band of synth pirates including perennial collaborators, Sarah Hayes (Admiral Fallow, You Tell Me), Andrew Moo Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Laura J Martin, Peter Brewis

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

