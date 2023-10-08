DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2023 O+ Festival Sunday Only

Kingston
Sun, 8 Oct, 10:00 am
PartyKingston
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The O+ Festival is back with three magical days of art, music, and wellness!

A Sunday ticket gives you access to the final day of the festival, featuring comedian Bobcat Goldthwait at the Old Dutch Church. Check out the full lineup at https://opositivefes Read more

Presented by O Positive Festival.
Venue

Kingston

52 Main Street, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open10:00 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.