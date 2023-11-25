Top track

Carlota Flâneur RCC Anima't

Absenta
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fa gairebé dos anys, Carlota Flâneur va irrompre a l'escena musical amb l’EP Brains (Hidden Track Records - 2020), mostrant de manera convincent un pop tendre i colorit. Pocs mesos després, ens va sorprendre amb la versió de "See You Again" de Tyler, The C...

Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.

Lineup

Carlota Flâneur

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

