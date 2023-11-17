DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blood of Aza, Dale Cornish, Pietro Bardini + more

The White Hotel
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IKLECTIK TOUR 2023 - WHITE HOTEL, MANCHESTER

Friday 17 November 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm

Tickets: Early Bird £12 / Advance £15 / Otd £18

Our 2023 tour will be the first time we have branched out across multiple venues in England and Scotland for a series of...

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
John-Robin Bold, Pietro Bardini, Dale Cornish and 1 more

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

