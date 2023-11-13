Top track

MADBALL

The Underworld
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Madball is an American New York hardcore band formed in New York City, that originated in the late 1980s as a side project of Agnostic Front. The band developed after Agnostic Front's front man Roger Miret would let his younger half-brother Freddy Cricien...

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

1
False Reality, Rash Decision, Ironed Out and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

