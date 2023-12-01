DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Y U QT

Patterns
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Y U QT have very quickly built a reputation as the ones to watch in the new house, garage and rave scene. Selling out key UK venues around the country with their own Y U QT All Nyte events has already secured them spots at Boiler Room Festival, and Waterwo Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Y U QT

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs